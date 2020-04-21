



With the band’s west coast tour postponed due to the current crisis, Portland, OR electro/punk act Die Robot is pushing forward with the release of a new single, titled “Fanatic.” Recorded at the band’s home studio by John Case at Retro Mechanical Labs during the quarantine in March and April, the song presents the first release of new Die Robot material since the Technopunk (Remix’d) album in November 2019, appearing on Saturday, May 2 via Bandcamp and all major music platforms. In addition, Die Robot has announced live dates tentatively scheduled to take place in the latter half of the years, including appearances at such festivals as Mechanismus, Absolution, Dark Side of the Con, and Goth Invasion; a full listing of live dates can be found on the band’s website. As the aforementioned west coast tour, originally to take place from May 16-30, has been postponed, the group has opted to stream a live recording via Twitch and YouTube as a consolation to awaiting audiences; recorded before the COVID-19 quarantines on February 20, in which Die Robot performed a sold-out show at the Oregon Musuem of Science Planetarium (OMSI), the stream will take place on Friday, April 24

Die Robot

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)