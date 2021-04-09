



Portland, OR electro/punk act Die Robot has unveiled a new single, “Talk City,” marking the band’s first release of 2021 and following up on the “Fanatic” single released in May of last year. With lyrics addressing the spread of misinformation and the resulting distrust that pervades modern society, “Talk City” finds Die Robot’s Vince Christian and Barbie Saint joined by guitarist Rosmic Z and keyboardist Zane Hamilton, with mastering provided by James Scott of The Joy Thieves; released on April 2 and available to purchase and stream via Bandcamp, “Talk City” was written during the Summer and Fall of “the apocalypse 2020.” Like many bands and artists in 2020, Die Robot’s west coast tour had been postponed due to the pandemic, with the band releasing the aforementioned “Fanatic” single and a music video for the Omniphlex remix of “Beautiful Skin.” The group is currently working on new material to follow up on the 2018 Technopunk album.





Die Robot

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)