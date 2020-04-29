



Seemingly unable to sit still for any length of time, Die Robot has unveiled a music video for the Omniphex remix of “Beautiful Skin,” the closing track off the Technopunk (Remix’d) collection released in November 2019. Directed by Omniphex and utilizing live footage of the band captured by Josiah Anderson, the video’s release follows less than two days after the Portland, OR electro/rockers livestreamed the band’s sold-out performance at the Oregon Museum of Science Planetarium (OMSI), which took place on February 20 just prior to the COVID-19 quarantines; the video also immediately precedes the impending May 2 releas of the “Fanatic” single, marking the first new material from the band since the release of Technopunk (Remix’d). Of the video and remix, Omniphex states, “I’m so happy with how this song turned out, especially as my first official remix/video release,” going onto call the experience of working with Die Robot “incredible.”







Although the band’s west coast tour has been postponed due to the pandemic, originally scheduled for May16-30, Die Robot has announced live dates for the latter half of the year. Among those dates will be appearances at Dark Side of the Con 4, as well as other festivals like Mechanismus, Absolution, and Goth Invasion; a full listing of scheduled live dates can be found on the Die Robot website.





Die Robot

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

Omniphex

https://www.facebook.com/Omniphex



https://omniphex.bandcamp.com

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWyWn3sORx-3NM40P1MSMMw



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)