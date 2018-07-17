Die Robot announces new members, releases new album, announces more shows





Portland, OR based electro/punk act Die Robot has certainly had a busy 2018, first releasing the Technopunk EP earlier in the year and then embarking on a successul two week tour; on top of that, the band is slated for a high profile appearance at this year’s PIGFest 3.0 in August. Now, with the release of the full-length version of Technopunk, Die Robot has announced that two new members have joined the live lineup, fronted by vocalist Vince Christian and bassist Barbie Saint. Among them are guitarist Heath Nunes, formerly of Ill Intent, and Yvette Lera on keyboards and sampler percussion; a published model and former member of legendary Chicago band Lick, Lera has collaborated in various projects with such figures as Paul Raven, Jaz Coleman, and Geordie Walker of Killing Joke, Glenn Danzig, Taime Downe, Hide of X-Japan, Chris Vrenna, DJ Axel, DJ Grr, and more!

Die Robot has also announced a show performing at Seattle’s Hard Rock Cafe; sharing the bill are fellow staples of the Pacific Northwest underground scene Murder Weapons and Pill Brigade, headlined by dark electro/EBM act God Module.

The full-length edition of Technopunk was released on July 7, and is available to purchase now via Bandcamp and all major online outlets.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)