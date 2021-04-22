



Pillars of industrialized aggression and danceable hard rock energy, Die Krupps has unveiled a new single from the band’s upcoming album Songs From the Dark Side of Heaven. As a covers album, this track sees Jürgen Engler and company joining forces with Killing Joke drummer “Big Paul” Ferguson for a vibrant and pulsating rendition of Gang of Four’s “To Hell with Poverty!,” originally recorded by the influential post-punk act in 1982; the single can now be heard on YouTube, with Songs From the Dark Side of Heaven due for release on May 28 via Cleopatra Records. With the band having celebrated 40th anniversary in 2020, this new covers record follows the Vision 2020 Vision album released in November of 2019. Among the other songs covered by Die Krupps on this collection are Queen’s “Another One BItes the Dust,” Blue Öyster Cult’s “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper,” Fad Gadget’s “Collapsing New People,” and “Chinese Black” by The Neon Judgment; the album also features guest appearances by Jyrki 69 (The 69 Eyes), James Williamson (The Stooges), and Ross “The Boss” Friedman (ex-Manowar, the Dictators).







Coincidentally, Gang of Four will be releasing in May an album paying tribute to co-founder and lifelong member Andy Gill, who passed away on February 1, 2020; The Problem of Leisure showcases Gang of Four’s impact on modern music with covers of the band’s songs by the likes of Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine), Serj Tankian (System of a Down), Gary Numan, Herbert Grönemeyer, Flea & John Frusciante (Red Hot Chili Peppers), and even a dub remix by Killing Joke, although Die Krupps’ cover with Ferguson is not part of this collection. Pre-orders for The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration of Andy Gill and Gang of Four are available via the band’s webstore.

Die Krupps

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube

BPF

Website, Facebook

Gang of Four

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube

Cleopatra Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)