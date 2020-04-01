



Having recently released the Vision 2020 Vision album, the trailblazing German EBM/industrial group Die Krupps has now announced a new single and music video. Joining forces with vocalist Jyrki69 of Finnish goth/rock act The 69 Eyes, Die Krupps pays homage to fellow pioneers of the ’80s underground electronic and EBM scene The Neon Judgement with a rendition of “Chinese Black,” originally released in 1987 on that band’s A Man Ain’t No Man When a Man Ain’t Got No Horse, Man… EP. Directed by Vicente Cordero of Industrialism Films and “self-filmed in Quarantine 2020,” the video sees the band addressing the global response to COVID-19 pandemic, with Jyrki69 and Die Krupps front man Jürgen Engler joined by dancers Deven Skye, _Aenima_, Laura Van Yck, and Lis Van Den Akker in encouraging sensible safeguards and practical measures to quell the spread of the disease.







The “Chinese Black” single will be released on all digital platforms on April 6 via Cleopatra Records, with plans for the track to appear on a forthcoming album. Vision 2020 Vision was released on November 15, 2019 via Metropolis Records in North America and the Oblivion subsidiary of SPV in Europe.

Die Krupps

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

The 69 Eyes

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube

Cleopatra Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

Industrialism Films

Website, Facebook, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)