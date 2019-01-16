Die Klute releases first single and music video from upcoming debut album





With the impending release of the trio’s debut album, Die Klute has unveiled its first single, “It’s All in Vain,” partnering with prominent metal publication Loudwire for the music video’s premiere. Comprised of Claus Larsen (Leæther Strip), Jürgen Engler (Die Krupps), and Dino Cazares (Fear Factory), Die Klute presents pummelling percussive rhythms and Cazares’ signature mechanical precision on the guitar, with “It’s All in Vain” as the first official taste of what Planet Fear has to offer upon its February 1 release on Cleopatra Records. “I’m honored to collaborate with two industrial giants,” Cazares comments, further stating that he is “really looking forward to unleashing this futuristic industrial/metal onslaught to the world.” Engler adds that “It has been a pleasure dealing with Claus and Dino,” he and Larson having collaborated numerous times via remixes and live performances, while Die Krupps has toured with Fear Factory, including Chicago’s ColdWaves in 2014. Expressing his pride and happiness at such a momentous collaboration, Engler continues, “as the result of our fruitious collaboration proves that it was just meant to be. Our personal styles seamlessly fit together, no compromises were necessary.” Traditionally a solo composer in his various other musical outlets, Larson also adds, “having these two legends as production partners has been amazing and very different from what I’ve been used to. I hope we will be able to take this album to stages around the world. We each bring our own thing to the songs and I really feel that we’ve created something very special here.”







The music video for “It’s All in Vain” was directed by Vincente Cordero of Industrialism Films, featuring footage from the upcoming horror movie Devil’s Revenge (initially with the reported titled of The Relic), starring, produced, and written by William Shatner, directed by Jared Cohen. Fellow Star Trek alumni Jeri Ryan (specifically of Star Trek: Voyager) also stars in the movie. Cazares had released a behind-the-scenes snippet of his appearance in the video via YouTube in July of 2018 shortly after the announcement of the band’s formation. Planet Fear is now available for pre-order in CD, digital, and vinyl formats via Bandcamp.





Die Klute

Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp

Die Krupps

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube

Leæther Strip

Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

Dino Cazares

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Cleopatra Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

Industrialism Films

Website, Facebook, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)