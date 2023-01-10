



Three-and-a-half years after the German darkwave/industrial act’s last album, Diary of Dreams has returned with a new single and video, entitled “The Secret.” Released on Friday, January 6, the track offers the first taste of the band’s forthcoming 2023 album, shifting from a darkly emotive and atmospheric beginning to an energetic dancefloor fury, written and performed by band founder Adrian Hates with additional guitars provided by past band member Felix “Flex” Gerlach and Hilger Tintel (Pre/verse); also adding their signature touches on production are Daniel Myer (Haujobb, Covenant, Liebknecht) and keyboardist Felix Wunderer (Partice, Joachim Witt). Also making its premiere on Friday was the music video for “The Secret,” directed and shot by Rytis Titas and starring Atėnė Červinskytė. “The Secret” can be purchased/streamed via Bandcamp. Furthermore, Diary of Dreams will be touring in Germany this March, with a full listing of dates to be found on the band’s website. “The Secret” follows the Hell in Eden album, released in June of 2019.









Diary of Dreams

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)