



Ben Christo has established himself as a formidable presence in underground rock music, primarily as a longstanding guitarist for The Sisters of Mercy, as well as collaborating with the likes of PIG and Nathan Gray. Having founded Diamond Black in 2016, he and the band have been steadily making waves as a force to be reckoned with onstage, touring with the likes of Cellar Darling and The 69 Eyes, and even headlining sold-out shows in London and throughout the U.K., even earning praise from The Birthday Massacre and Lord of the Lost thanks to singles like “Ghost in the Glass,” “Sorrow,” and “The Scarlet.” Even as Christo remains a steadfast member of The Sisters of Mercy’s current incarnation, now gearing up for a U.S. tour, Christo pushes Diamond Black forward with the release of the latest single and music video, “Through the Misery.” Shot at The Lexington in London, the video presents the trio of Christo, bassist Adam Hart, and drummer Jan-Vincent Velazco in their onstage glory, the songs offering the latest taste of what the forthcoming Dark Anthems album will be offering upon its release later in 2023 via Cargo Records. Now available to own/stream via all major digital outlets, “Through the Misery” was co-written with producer Jaani Peuhu and original band vocalist Jaako Turunen, with Peuhu also providing synths and programming, and backup vocals performed by Anita Kyodo.







As stated, Ben Christo will be hitting the road with The Sisters of Mercy on the band’s first tour of the United States in over 14 years. Beginning on May 10 and concluding on June 9, the tour will take the band to Silver Spring, Boston, Denver, Philadelphia, Seattle, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Housing, Chicago, Kansas City, and more; as well, will see The Sisters of Mercy as part of the sold out Sick New World Festival in Las Vedas on May 13. Most recently, Christo also appeared on the latest single from Chicago darkwave act Plasmata, reworking that band’s “Ten Bells” into a death rock anthem titled “You Call Him the Devil.”

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)