Diamond Black, featuring Ben Christo of The Sisters of Mercy, releases second single





Having been the lead guitarist and backing vocalist for legendary goth/rock act The Sisters of Mercy for over a decade, Ben Christo established his latest musical endeavor, Diamond Black, in 2016 with Finnish producer Jaani Peuhu and vocalist J.I. Turunen. Subsequently in October of 2017, the band released its debut “Sorrow” single to widespread acclaim. Now, Diamond Black follows up with a new single, titled “Ghost in the Glass,” along with an accompanying lyric video created by Before Dawn Productions and Flashbang Studio.







Possesing “equal parts ferocity and fragility,” the lyrics convey “a tale of sin and solitude, crafted to lure you into the depths of the Diamond Black,” with the track now available to purchase or stream via Spotify, iTunes, and Amazon. Rounding out the band on “Ghost in the Glass” is rhythm section consisting of bassist Adam Lightspeed and drummer Jan-Vincent Velazco, with additional background vocals provided by Michal Akrabi. Diamond Black most recently completed a run of U.K. dates with Switzerland’s Cellar Darling. Christo has also received numerous accolades for his work in hard rock bands AKO and Night by Night, and was a guest performer on PIG’s Prey & Obey EP in 2017.

Diamond Black

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)