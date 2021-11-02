



2020 saw the surprise release of two singles from Canadian industrial act Death and Horror Inc (DHI), marking the band’s first new material in 22 years. Now, DHI has unveiled The Idiot Parade EP, showcasing the new title track, which like the preceding “Losing” and “Chosen Ruler” singles solidifies the band’s socially conscious and politically charged outlook; calling the song a “a condemnation of grotesque ideologies and their disturbing intertwinement,” front man and songwriter Vicar identifies its themes as specifically targeting the denial of science and facts, white supremacy, mob rule, and “Hollywood-esque conspiracy theories.” “The Idiot Parade” is featured in two versions on the EP, with the aforementioned “Losing” and “Chosen Ruler” singles also appearing in two distinct mixes, totalling six tracks – all written, recorded, and produced by Vicar. Of the EP, he further explains, “Once the EP’s title track and new remixes were completed, I went back and listened to the two singles from last year,” concluding that the V2 mixes “do a better job at capturing the energy and emotion of those songs.” The Idiot Parade EP was released on November 1 and is available now via Bandcamp.





Death and Horror Inc (DHI)

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)