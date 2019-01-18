Devin Townsend announces latest album, along with documentary video series





With a release date of March 29, 2019, Devin Townsend has announced his new album, titled Empath, with plans to release a documentary video series chronicling the album’s creation. Already well known for integrating and exploring various modes of heavy music, from progressive metal to industrial, Empath marks Townsend’s desire to “see what would happen if all the styles that make up his current interests were finally represented in one place.” Of the documentary series, all recorded as phone conversations during the recording process, Townsend hoped to “get people on board for what it is versus what it isn’t” in a different manner and to allow the audience to participate in what states was a record that “has taken me down a lot of very interesting psychological and technical avenues.”







Empath features several notable guest musicians, including Frank Zappa collaborators Mike Keneally and Morgan Ågren, as well as regular Townsend associate Anneke Van Giersbergen, and the legendary Steve Vai, with whom Townsend made his debut on the 1993 Sex & Religion album. Other guests include Anup Sastry (Monuments, Periphery), Samus Paulicell (Abigail Williams), Chad Kroeger (Nickelback), and more. Empath will be released digitally, as well as in standard single-CD, limited two-CD digipak, and gatefold 180G two-LP vinyl+CD formats.

Townsend will also be performing “An Evening With” Tour, in which he will perform acoustically and take part in fan Q&A sessions at each show. The tour begins on March 7 in New Delhi, India and continues until April 30 in Birmingham, U.K., with a great many of the shows already sold out; a full listing of tour dates can be found on Townsend’s website. Most recently, Townsend had also released three parts of a series of ERAS box sets covering his back catalog with Devin Townsend Project, which had dissolved in early 2018 after the release of 2016’s Transcendence and a subsequent tour.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)