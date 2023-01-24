



Metropolis Records has announced details for the latest album from ambient and electro-pop act Delerium, titled Signs. Following the label’s reissuing of the band’s first seven albums last year, Signs sees the prominent Front Line Assembly side project continuing to evade the trappings of genre with the album focusing yet again on the rhythmic ambience and haunting melodies that brought Delerium into prominence. Adding their voices to Signs are returning Delerium collaborators Phildel and Mimi Page, along with newcomer Inna Walters, and dark electro artist KANGA; as well, the album features a new remix of the 2015 track “Glimmer” featuring Emily Haines. Signs is due for release on March 10 in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, with pre-orders available via Bandcamp; it marks Delerium’s second album of new material for Metropolis Records, and sixteenth overall after 2016’s Mythologie.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)