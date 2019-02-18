Destroyed and Dreaming Spring Tour announced





Adoration Destroyed and Lorelei Dreaming – two of the most exciting acts in the current wave of electro/industrial – have announced the Destroyed and Dreaming Tour this spring. The two bands will be co-headlining across a series of five dates beginning on March 28 in Richmond, VA and continuing until April 3 in Atlanta, GA; a full listing of dates can be found on the bands’ websites. Also among the dates will be an appearance at Dark Side of the Con in New Jersey on March 30, in which Lorelei Dreaming will not be a performing band, but will be providing guest vocals for Adoration Destroyed. In addition, darkwave act NOIR will be joining the pair as a special headliner on March 31 in Allston, MA. No strangers to collaboration, Lorelei Dreaming and Adoration Destroyed previously worked together on the music video for “Ember,” which premiered on ReGen in November 2018 and was featured on the Electronic Saviors Vol. 5: Remembrance charity compilation.





Adoration Destroyed

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Lorelei Dreaming

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)