



Dave McAnally is striking while the iron’s hot, having recently released the remix companion to 2022’s Mercenary Notes Pt. 1, and now with a new music video for “Slaves Rebuild.” Produced by Joel Lopez of Lumbra Productions, the video presents the song’s outlaw country-meets-industrial/rock sound with a glitch-laden neon-soaked narrative; “Pete Berwick is the embodiment of our shared frustrations,” McAnally explains, “Amidst the ceaseless cycle of modern demands, he maneuvers through a world riddled with societal pressures and deceptive freedoms.” He goes on to call the song and video a reflection of Derision Cult’s introspective and ultimately rebellious journey of combating media manipulation and corporate greed.







Featuring additional guitars by Reeves Gabrels (The Cure, David Bowie), “Slaves Rebuild” was featured on the aforementioned Mercenary Notes Pt. 1, released on December 2, 2022 via Glitch Mode Recordings. Produced by Sean Payne, the record also features a guest performance by Chris Connelly (Cocksure, Revolting Cocks). Mercenary Notes Pt. 1 was followed up on October 3, 2023 by The Mercenary Mixes, showcasing 18 remixes by the likes of Assemblage 23, ACTORS, Steven OLaf, SPANKTHENUN, Martin Atkins, Caustic, Cyanotic, Sapphira Vee, GoFight, Slighter, Stoneburner, MOЯIS BLAK, and Justin K. Broadrick.











Furthermore, Derision Cult will be headlining a special performance at Chicago’s Live Wire Lounge on December 14; presented by MK Ultra , the band – comprised of McAnally with Glitch Mode cohorts Sean Payne, Brad Huston, and Jesse Hunt – will be joined by Cleopatra Records act 616. Tickets and additional information can be found on the Facebook event page.





Derision Cult

Glitch Mode Recordings

Lumbra Productions

MK Ultra Magazine

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)