



Dave McAnally has certainly kept busy through several musical outlets, with Derision Cult proving to be among the more exciting acts in the current wave of industrialized metal. Now, he presents the animated music video for “Deaf Blood,” the second single off the band’s forthcoming EP Mercenary Notes Pt. 1; conceived by Derision Cult and created by Zygosluksa of Vancouver-based Empire Animation, the video portrays the song’s themes, which McAnally explains, “tells a story of a corrupt corporate mogul who creates a narrative to sell more products through media manipulation and government coercion.” Produced by Sean Payne (Cyanotic, RoboHop, ConformCo), “Deaf Blood” features lyrics and vocals from the legendary Chris Connelly (Revolting Cocks, Cocksure, The Joy Thieves), with guitars provided by Reeves Gabrels (The Cure, David Bowie/Tin Machine, Reeves Gabrels & His Imaginary Friends).











The single was released via Glitch Mode Recordings on November 4 in digital and cassette formats, as well as in a bundle that includes “Deaf Blood” Hot Sauce, made in conjunction with Common Descent Provisions; available now on Bandcamp, the single also features an instrumental demo of “Deaf Blood,” as well as remixes of the track by The Joy Thieves and Martin Atkins, with artwork created by Jim Marcus (GoFight, Die Warzau, Everplastic). The preceding “Bastards of the World” single was released on October 17, with the song having earlier appeared on the This Is Glitch Mode compilation in September. Mercenary Notes Pt 1 is expected to be released on December 2, presenting six tracks – including “Deaf Blood” and the original mix of “Bastards of the World” – and two additional remixes by Cyanotic and Justin K. Broadrick (Godflesh, Jesu, JK Flesh); Gabrels also features on the EP track “Slaves Rebuild.”





