



Created in the midst of the turbulent events of 2020, the fifteenth release from Chicago industrial/metal act Derision Cult has been announced. With its lyrics drawing inspiration from the rampant consumerism and tribalism that permeated the last year, resulting in an excess of stress and societal conflict, Charlatans Inc. turns its focus specifically on news media, with founder Dave McAnally specifically calling attention to the destructive impact it has had; stating that news media “is becoming increasingly interested in provoking emotional reactions out of people vs. reporting objective news to them,” album tracks like “The Great Reset,” “Worlds Collide,” and “Amplify” help to showcase Derision Cult’s sociopolitical outlook, which McAnally promises to be at its most potent on Charlatans Inc.. As well, he draws on his 20 years as an executive in the advertising industry, from which he had “a front row seat with the top brands all over the world to exactly how these issues have played out,” citing topics of disinformation campaigns, virtue signaling, political and corporate lobbying, and more – all culminating in the events of January 6, 2021.







Scheduled for release on September 14, Charlatans Inc. can be pre-ordered via Bandcamp, with the three aforementioned tracks available to preview stream; the music video for the album opener “The Great Reset” premiered on Wednesday, August 11, the track named for the 50th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum held in June 2020. Of the song, McAnally comments, “Discontent, outrage and enragement are big business in America and the profiteers aren’t exactly hiding. They don’t want us to think; they want us to be mad and irrational. The more we’re aware of how the game is played, the more immune to it we become, and the more peace we’ll find.” A video for “World’s Collide” was released on June 28.









Derision Cult/South Street Dungeon

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp (The Derision Cult), Bandcamp (South Street Dungeon), YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)