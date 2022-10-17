



Dave McAnally has been exploring themes of media and governmental manipulation throughout his varied musical career, with 2021’s Charlatans Inc. proving one of his potent efforts yet. Now, the artist has joined forces with fellow luminaries of the Chicago music scene to address possible solutions for mental and emotional plight; working with producer Sean Payne (Cyanotic, RoboHop, ConformCo), Derision Cult has already revealed a new single, titled “Bastards of the World,” presented in its Glitch Mode Breaks mix; originally released on September 20 as part of Glitch Mode Recordings’ This Is Glitch Mode compilation and now available as a name-your-price item on Bandcamp, the song sees McAnally pushing for a sharper, more refined, yet more aggressive production sound for Derision Cult. He explains, “Sean and I have a common point-of-view, and Derision Cult fits great in the Glitch Mode world. We were able to retain the country/blues-meets-metal riffs I started out with while adding his soundscapes and massive percussion to the party.” In addition, a music video for the Glitch Mode Breaks mix has been revealed.











The original mix of “Bastards of the World” will be featured on the forthcoming Mercenary Notes Pt 1 EP, due for release on December 2 via Glitch Mode Recordings. Of the title and the EP’s themes, McAnally comments, “we wanted to sort of reveal how the magic tricks for playing on emotions are done so they’re easier to spot. I think that’s good for people to think about how they’re hearing things and if it’s meant to wind them up vs. provide objective information.” Including “Bastards of the World,” the EP will feature six original tracks, along with Cyanotic’s remix of opening track “Year Hope Failed,” and a remix of “Slaves Rebuild” created by Justin K. Broadrick (Godflesh, Jesu, JK Flesh). The EP features guest performances by guitarist Reeves Gabrels (David Bowie, The Cure, Tin Machine) and vocalist Chris Connelly (The Joy Thieves, MINISTRY, Pigface, Revolting Cocks, etc.), with his appearance on “Deaf Blood” to mark the next single on November 4; the “Deaf Blood” single will include remixes by Martin Atkins (Pigface, Public Image Ltd., Killing Joke, etc.) and The Joy Thieves, with a music video created by Vancouver’s Empire Animate to follow. Additionally, the artwork for Mercenary Notes Pt 1 was designed by Jim Marcus (GoFight, Die Warzau, Pigface), with McAnally also commenting on his and Marcus’ similar histories working with “big agency” and sharing “feelings about messaging and exploiting people’s emotions to sell products.”

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)