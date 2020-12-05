



Dream into Dust ends an eight-year-long period of silence with the release of the project’s first new track since 2012, titled “Cycle’s End.” The track will be appearing on the Dies Natalis Invicti Solis compilation by Murderous Vision’s Stephen Petrus, a collection of “winter rituals” due for release on Christmas, December 25; the collection will also feature tracks by Gnawed, Theologian with The Vomit Arsonist, Konstruktivists, Brighter Death Now, and more, with the Contrastate track “Step Forward into Dark” now available to preview via Bandcamp. This new track from Dream into Dust follows the September release of the Fragments of Legacy collection, whose 15 tracks showcased recordings made by Rush for the project between 1998-2001 for various other compilations.











Additionally, Rush continues to pay homage to his past with the release of Hope For Nothing; originally released on cassette in Autumn 1995 under the moniker of December, the album led to Rush’s signing to Misanthropy Records’ Elfenblut imprint. This new edition of the album has been remastered for CD, offering a time capsule into the inner turmoil the artist was feeling 25 years ago. December released a 7-inch single before being abandoned, with Dream into Dust formed subsequently after, releasing the No Man’s Land EP and the A Prison For Oneself 7-inch single in 1997. Until the “Cycle’s End” track on the Dies Natalis Invicti Solis compilation, Dream into Dust has not revealed any newly recorded material since 2012’s So Beautiful and So Dangerous, although a reissue of the 2002 Salvation’s Corridor/Crystal Mirrors 7-inch picture disc was released in October 2020. Five tracks from the December Hope For Nothing album are available to preview on SoundCloud, with the CD available to purchase via the Chothonic Streams webstore.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)