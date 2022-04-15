



U.K. industrial/rock and coldwave act Der Prosector has broken a long silence with today’s release of a new single, titled “Standing in the Embers.” The song marks the first new material from the band since the Car Bomb EP release in October 2020, further exemplifying the group’s blend of punchy and punky ’90s textures and fresh production stylings, with remixes provided by fellow mechanical rabble rousers UCNX and Children on Stun’s Gordon Young. Of the track’s lyrical themes, Ged Denton explains that “Standing in the Embers” was written over the course of a whole year and that it “charts the tragic end of my love affair with America as it begins to tear itself apart,” citing the ills of the previous administration and the insurrection of 2021 as a major catalyst; “The mentality of ‘Cult 45’ is unfathomable,” he continues, “it’s like they would burn this country down to the ground just piss the liberals off, and to them, any win is a win. No mate, it’s not a win!” Denton goes on to call band mate Jules Seifert “the heart of the songwriting,” the two having taken the reins for the track while front man Digby Denton stepped away from the band for personal reasons, while Andy Kenealy joined the band as guitarist in place of previous member Neil Hester. Denton concludes that the song is a chance for Der Prosector to address the frustrations of the past two years, stating that “if we can’t change the world, then we must at least document this whole debacle, even as they try to sweep it under the rug.” Mastered by Seifert and featuring cover artwork by Denton and Coral Scere, the Standing in the Embers digital EP was released on Friday, April 15 via Armalyte Industries, and is available to purchase/stream on Bandcamp.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)