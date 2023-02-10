



February 24 will see the release of I Am the Shadow – I Am the Light, the debut album from German dark electro act NER\OGRIS. The brainchild of keyboardist and electronic musician Kain, best known for his work in Les Berrtas, and Amnistia vocalist Tinoc, the album presents a thematic exploration of contrasts and opposites in various facets – warm analog synths with cold digital beats, darkly grinding ambient textures with brightly abrasive lead melodies. The band and the album sprung to life when Kain had asked Tinoc for a small vocal contribution, resulting in the latter spontaneously and rapidly delivering lyrics and vocals for the entire ordeal, with “Deepest Fear” and “Shadowlight” now available to preview stream. I Am the Shadow – I Am the Light is available to pre-order now via Dependent Records in digital and CD formats, with the album arriving on February 24 in a standard and deluxe edition; the deluxe edition includes four additional songs, with “Fiebre Oscura” available to preview, as well as the video edit of “Deepest Fear.”









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)