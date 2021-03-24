



Dependent Records has announced that the label will be reissuing the albums spanning 1995-2018 from celebrated electronic duo Haujobb. “We have been looking for a strong partner to take care of the catalog of our works for some time now,” states Haujobb founder/front man Daniel Myer, going on say that he and partner Dejan Samardzic are “stoked” to work with the eminent label and addressing the numerous requests fans have made for essential early albums like 1995’s Freeze Frame Reality and 1996’s Solutions For a Small Planet, along with the Frames remix companion, to finally be made available via digital streaming platforms like Spotify. Having worked with the band during his days as head of A&R for the now defunct OffBeat label, Dependent founder Stefan Herwig adds, “This feels somehow like the ‘prodigal sons’ coming home,” calling the early albums essential recordings in modern electronic music. Other albums in the reissue catalog include 1999’s Ninetynine and its remix companion, 2001’s Polarity, the Penetration EP from 2002, 2003’s Vertical Theory and its 2005 remix album, New World March from 2011, and the 2015 Blendwerk album. Myer goes on to say that he and Samardzic are also working on a new Haujobb album, with plans for its completion and release to take place later in 2021; Herwig confirms, “I am thrilled to be able work with Daniel and Dejan on their upcoming new full-length and also to digitally reissue the remastered treasures of their catalog.”

Haujobb

Dependent Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)