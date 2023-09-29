



Belgian electro/industrial act Mildreda has announced the release of a new album, revealing the visualizer for the introductory single, “Friendly Fire.” Helmed by Jan Dewulf, the song marks the first new material from the band after the 2021 debut, I Was Never Really There; blending dark atmospheres with throbbing dance beats and hard electronic textures, Mildreda continues with this sophomore release to build on the foundations laid by Dewulf’s tenure in such bands as Diskonnekted and Your Life On Hold, with “Friendly Dire” lyrically addressing the complex nature of human interactions and relationships inspired by French philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre. “While a philosopher embarks on the quest for truth, the realm of art offers a captivating contrast,” Dewulf explains, “This is the allure of art: it delves into the grand tapestry of existence, yet is not limited to providing definitive answers or solutions.”







Due to arrive on December 1 via Dependent Records, the forthcoming Blue​-​Devilled is now available for pre-order in digital and CD formats, with the latter showcasing a double-disc deluxe edition that includes five additional tracks, a 60-page hardcover book.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)