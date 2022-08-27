



Friday, August 26 saw the release of Modernism, the fifth full-length effort from Italian electro and synthpop act SPECTRA*Paris. Written by founder and vocalist Elena Alice Fossi during the lockdowns in Italy, the album is an expression of her feelings and observations in isolation, as she calls it “a weird concoction of melancholy and rhythm.” Appearing as guest collaborators on the album are legendary producer/musician John Fryer and African singer/songwriter Fakeba; Fossi had previously worked with Fryer’s Black Needle Noise in 2016, releasing the “Naughty Girl” single off the band’s Before the Tears Came. Released via Dependent Records, Modernism follows up on 2017’s Retromachine Betty, presented in a standard and deluxe edition, both available in digital and CD formats; the deluxe edition features additional tracks and remixes created by Fossi’s Kirlian Camera band mates Angelo and Alison Bergamini, Seasurfer, Project Pitchfork, John Rox and Oxydion, and an Italian version of “Kiss of the World” – “Il Bacio Del Mondo” – the original version also featuring Fossi and released by Beauty in Chaos off the band’s Behind the Veil. Modernism was preceded by a music video for “Moondrops,” directed and produced by Black Sky International and featuring the live band of Fossi, electronic drummer Diana Barbos, and Laura Muggiolu on keytar.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)