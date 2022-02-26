



Dependent Records has announced the release of a special edition of Wrath, the long out-of-print third record from American synthpop act IRIS. Originally released in 2005 via Infacted Recordings and Diffusion Records, the album saw the duo of Reagan Jones and Andrew Sega pursuing a more “rock” feel in contrast to the more club-friendly sounds that defined the preceding albums; with the inclusion of guitars and more organic sound design, songs like “It Generates,” “Lands of Fire,” “Hell’s Coming with Me,” and “Imposter” went on to become fan favorites.

Dependent’s special edition of Wrath will be presented as a double-CD artbook, with a remastered version of the album and a bonus CD of 10 additional tracks; the 48-page booklet will feature lyrics, live photos, and liner notes by Dependent founder Stefan Herwig and Stromkern’s J. Ned Kirby. Additionally, the label will release a 12-inch black vinyl edition of Wrath limited to 500 copies, with a clear orange “tangerine” variant limited to 200 copies, both featuring a lyric insert and high-resolution artwork. The CD edition will be released on April 29, with the vinyl to appear on October 21; pre-orders are available via Bandcamp.







The band began as Forgiving Iris in 1993 before shortening the name to IRIS in 1998, releasing the Disconnect debut the following year to widespread acclaim. Sega joined the band in 2002 in the midst of the recording of the Awakening album, taking the place of departing member Matthew Morris. The band released its sixth album, appropriately titled Six, in 2019; that year also saw Morris joining Jones and Sega for twentieth anniversary performances of Disconnect, while Sega also went on to form goth/rock band Hallowed Hearts with Blue Images vocalist Alex Virlios.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)