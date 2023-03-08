



It has been over six years since Vincent Uhlig released the Nemesis debut of his electro/industrial project 2nd Face, but his fans’ patience is now rewarded as Dependent Records has announced the follow-up album. Taking a decidedly progressive and experimental attitude with his music, utOpium sees Uhlig further expanding his approach to sound design and composition, utilizing several vintage synthesizers handed down to him by his illustrious father – Wolf-Rüdiger Uhlig, keyboardist/vocalist of such Krautrock acts as Murphy Blend and Hanuman. Among those pieces of historical gear are the EMS Synthi AKS and PPG-300 modular system, lending a timeless quality to Uhlig’s thematic explorations of climate change, perpetual war, social media, and other aspects of modern society and culture. Due for release on May 12, utOpium will be released in digital and CD formats, along with a deluxe edition featuring a 36-page artbook and bonus CD containing additional songs and demos. Both the standard and deluxe editions can be purchased digitally on Bandcamp, where the introductory “Formula Extinction” single can be previewed, while physical formats can be purchased by SPKR Media in both North America and worldwide.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)