



As the daughter of one of the most celebrated and innovative producers in modern music, Denise Sherwood has at last unveiled her debut album, This Road, via On-U Sound and Evergreen Recordings. Combining aspects of melodic pop, bass heavy grooves, roots, and club beats, This Road presents the artist’s musical and artistic evolution, the culmination of essentially growing up in her father’s On-U Studio immersed in the creativity of such artists as Neneh Cherry, Jah Wobble, Tackhead, Big Youth, and more. “There was always music around me,” Sherwood comments, “I was always having dinner with different artists. The house was full of people. Loads of parties. But creative types can be unstable too, which I sometimes found scary and confusing as a child.” Having contributed to the likes of Bedlam A Go-Go, Sinéad O’Connor, and Primal Scream in her teens, Sherwood left music to pursue her education, subsequently travelling the world and becoming a mother before returning to music.

This Road therefore centers on themes of damaged people and the suffering they endure, “but tempered with flickering lights of hope and maternal empathy.” The album features writing, production, and instrumental contributions from Lee “Scratch” Perry, Mala (Digital Mystikz), Mark Stewart (The Pop Group), Doug Wimbish (Tackhead, Living Colour, KMFDM), Skip McDonald (Little Axe, and Sherwood’s godfather), and drumming from the late Style Scott (Roots Radics, Dub Syndicate), whom Sherwood refers to as “my beautiful uncle.” Produced and mixed by Adrian Sherwood, This Road is now available to purchase via Bandcamp in digital, CD, and vinyl formats.





