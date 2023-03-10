



With today seeing the release of the band’s sixteenth album, Delerium is celebrating with the reveal of a new music video for “In the Deep.” Directed by Vincente Cordero of Industrialism Films, the song sees dark electro and industrial/pop artist KANGA literally dipping her feet into the cooly rhythmic and ambient waters that Rhys Fulber and Bill Leeb have long cultivated with the project. Both the video for “In the Deep” and the Signs album were released on March 10 via Metropolis Records, with the album now available to purchase in digital, CD, and two-LP white vinyl formats on Bandcamp; of the record, Leeb states, “I think Signs reflects the full-circle arc of Delerium, from its inception as an experimental project to where we are today.” Furthermore, KANGA expressed on social media her gratitude to Leeb and Fulber “for inviting me to be on this beautiful record.” Signs also features vocal contributions from returning Delerium collaborators Phildel and Mimi Page, along with newcomer Inna Walters.











Leeb and Fulber will be touring with Front Line Assembly as support act for MINISTRY’s forthcoming co-headlining tour with Gary Numan. Meanwhile, KANGA will be touring throughout the year as support act for My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult on the band’s Evil Eye Tour, along with ADULT., which will include her first appearance at Dracula’s Ball on October 28. Both KANGA and Front Line Assembly are currently slated to appear at this year’s ColdWaves XI in Chicago. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on the bands’ websites.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)