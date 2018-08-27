Deine Lakaien to embark on acoustic tour in 2019, along with solo projects





German neo-classical darkwave project Deine Lakaien has announced a tour for 2019 spanning nine dates in eight cities. Following the success of the duo’s XXX-The 30 Years Retrospective Tour, the Acoustica Tour will feature acoustic versions of the group’s set. In addition, Alexander Veljanov and Ernst Horn will be performing with their respective solo projects – Veljanov and Helium Vola – to create the feeling of a small festival. The shows include a pair of back-to-back nights at Leipzig’s Peterskirche, with the second added after the initial date sold out. Tickets are available through the band’s website.

Deine Lakaien/Chrom Records

Website, Facebook, YouTube

Alexander Veljanov

Website

Helium Vola

Website, Facebook

Ernst Horn

Website



Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)