



A household name in the German neo-classical and darkwave scene, Deine Lakaien has announced the release the band’s tenth full-length studio album, appropriately titled Dual. With composer Ernst Horn and vocalist Alexander Veljanov drawing on the shared musical tastes and classical education that has defined their partnership since the band’s inception, Dual is a double-album of 20 tracks that specifically reference artists or songs the duo considers crucial to their musical evolution. As such, the first disc contains 10 newly crafted tracks inspired by those influences, while the second disc features 10 covers to further pay homage to them; among these renditions are Cat Steve’s “Lady D’Arbanville,” The Cure’s “The Walk,” Kate Bush’s “Suspended in Gaffa,” Linkin Park’s “My December,” Jacques Brels’ “La Chanson des Vieux Amants,” and the Bruce Springsteen and Patti Smith collaboration “Because the Night.” With tour plans for 2020 having been upset by the global pandemic, Dual presents Deine Lakaien’s statement of defiance and continuation, with the highly anticipated album due for release on April 16 via Prophecy Productions in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, available to pre-order via Bandcamp.





