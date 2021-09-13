



In April of this year, German neo-classical and darkwave act Deine Lakaien released the Dual collection, in which the duo of Ernst Horn and Alexander Veljanov paid tribute to several of their influences; with covers of Cat Stevens, Linkin Park, The Cure, Jacques Brels, Kate Bush, and even Bruce Springsteen and Patti Smith, the album also included material inspired by those covers. Now, the band expands on the concept with the announcement of Dual +, with the lyric video for “Nightfall” acting as its first single, having made its premiere on September 3. As the eleventh studio album from Deine Lakaien, Horn and Veljanov strive to extrapolate the connection between these influences and their own creations, deviating from the “cause and effect” approach of Dual in favor of a more compact and experimental experience that draws on the notion that “music does not grow out of thin air – as clearly as Beethoven could not have created his symphonies without the works of Bach before him.” Due for release on November 26 via Prophecy Productions, Dual + is now available for pre-order via Bandcamp and the label’s webstore in digital, CD, and vinyl formats.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)