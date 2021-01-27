



With the band’s debut album nearing its release, Philadelphia indietronic duo Decouplr has premiered the music video for the new single. Directed by the Supervoid design team, the video for “Changes” celebrates the upbeat feeling of a new year after the dread of 2020, providing a colorful and artistic accompaniment to what Decouplr’s Bailey Walker describes as “a sleep dance anthrm about wishing things were different.” Band mate Adam Laub adds that he and Walker are excited to have worked with “great friends and insanely talented visual artists,” with Supervoid having previously created visuals for the likes of Tom Morello & The Atlas Underground and Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live.











“Changes” is the second single off Decouplr’s forthcoming debut album, Digital Bonfire, following “Cold Sweat,” released in November 2020. Both singles are available to purchase on Bandcamp, while Digital Bonfire is due for release on February 19.

