



Philadelphia trip-hop and electronic soul duo Decouplr has announced the release of their debut album, Digital Bonfire, in February 2021, with “Cold Sweat” as the first single. The group describes the track as an exploration of the concept of distance in a technological world, with instruments echoing the dissonance between the physical and digital while the vocals conjure the intersection of the uncertainty of the times with the desire for vulnerability with those closest to us. The single and its corresponding visualizer clip were released on November 20; mastered by Bob Iacono, “Cold Sweat” is now available on all streaming platforms.











The project formed in 2019 as a collaboration between vocalist Bailey Walker and musician and producer Adam Laub. Walker began her career performing with Savannah, GA’s Rich Animals, recording a solo EP as Bailey Mae Walker at Low Watt Recording with Sean and Brendan Kelly of A Fragile Tomorrow before moving to Philadelphia and performing with local neo-soul group Likebirds. Laub is a veteran of the Philadelphia music scene, playing drums for wacky indie-pop band OhBree before starting Sleepless Sound Studios with other local producers. He has also released electronic and trip-hop as and is a member of noise and ambient music collective Tidal Archive, producing and performing in their annual 24 hour long livestream.

Decouplr

Website

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube



Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)