



Following the release of the Philadelphia indietronic act’s Digital Bonfire debut, Decouplr has announced a companion remix release, calling it a “reinvisioned interpretation of the original album.” With each of the tracks remixed by a different artist, Recouplr: Digital Bonfire Remixed shows the duo of Bailey Walker and Adam Laub giving their remixers complete creative control, each allowed to revise, reinterpret, remake, and remodel Decouplr’s music in a manner that would enhance the cohesion of Digital Bonfire‘s original manifestation. “It was a unique opportunity to be able to bring so many of our artist friends together across different disciplines,” the pair comments, going on to call the remix album “the coolest, bizarro world version of our album.” Presenting a range of styles that include minimalist ambient, trippy electro-jazz, and pure dance, the remixers present on Recouplr include Rose Lee, Fried Monk, Ian McCarthy and Erin May, still.teddy, Chromacle, Martronimous, and more; Recouplr: Digital Bonfire Remixed is due for release on October 22, while Digital Bonfirewas released on February 19 and is available now via Bandcamp.









