



Knoxville, TN industrial/rock band Deconbrio has released a new album, titled Vox Amissa. As the title roughly translates to “The Voice of the Lost,” the album’s eight tracks are primarily a series of demos created during the writing and recording of the band’s 2009 album The Vanishing and the 2012 follow-up Voyeur; founder and front man Danny Rendo comments that although these tracks had never been developed beyond the instrumental demo phase, he felt upon listening to them again recently that there was potential in them. “I felt it would be interesting – for me as an artist, and for the fans – to take a journey back to these tracks,” he comments, stressing that as demos, the production quality would not be at the same standard as Deconbrio’s regular releases; Rendo also set aside some additional tracks not featured on the album on his Patreon page.







Vox Amissa is available via Bandcamp, and marks Deconbrio’s fourth release in 2020, following three cover singles – David Bowie’s “I’m Afraid of Americans,” Genesis’ “Land of Confusion,” and Ray Parker, Jr.’s “Ghostbusters.” The band’s last release of new material was 2016’s Hail to the Liar’s Throne, re-released in an expanded edition in 2018, followed by the anniversary edition of the Obsessions of a False Idol debut that same year.

Deconbrio

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)