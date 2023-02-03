



Knoxville-based industrial and alt. rock act Deconbrio took a trip back in time with the early 2022 release of the deluxe edition of the band’s 2012 Voyeur album. Taking inspiration from the erotically charged album and seeking to present a similar aesthetic of heavy rock blended with danceable beats, the band has now revealed a new single, appropriately titled “iROTICA.” The single finds Deconbrio further addressing the correlation between advancing technology and the sexual impulse; ” what would an AI-powered OnlyFans be like,” the band asks, explaining that “In a world full of AI-generated images and video, deepfake technology, and augmented reality, a new way to consume certain media has been… enhanced,” with the song told from the point of view of the AI, the iROTICA. As the title track to the forthcoming album, the single acts as the formal introduction to Deconbrio’s technosexual concept. “iROTICA” follows the November 2022 release of “Unholy,” which the band explains is a standalone release as the forthcoming album will be completely new material. The single is available now via all streaming platforms,





Deconbrio

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)