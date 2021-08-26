



Having built up anticipation for a new release with the “Vanity” single in late 2020 and the standalone “Desire” single eariler this year, Knoxville, TN industrial/rock act Deconbrio has at last announced a new full-length album. A concept album whose themes reflect the dark aspects of human behavior using the seven deadly sins as a lyrical and sonic baseline, Conceal Couture marks the band’s follow-up to 2016’s Hail to the Liar’s Throne; Deconbrio refers to the album as a “hate-letter” to those who feel untouchably enabled by wealth and power, with the title playing on the “Cancel Culture” term, addressing those who misuse it “as some kind of fashion statement by those who try to hold them accountable for their disgusting behavior.” Conceal Couture showcases seven original songs, as well as instrumental versions of the six vocal tracks; “Vanity” appears on the album, along with “Every Misstep,” which can be preview streamed on Bandcamp. Written, arranged, and performed by front man and founder Danny Rendo, with mastering provided by Eric Oehler (Null Device, Klack), the album will be released on October 1.





Deconbrio

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)