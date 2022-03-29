



Since December, London post-industrial trio Decommissioned Forests has been teasing the release of a new album, titled Industry. Drawing heavily on the foundations of experimental and avant-garde industrial, the album’s gestation began immediately in the wake of the 2019 Forestry debut, with themes of existential despair punctuated by the extensive use of analogue synthesizers, often recorded live and with minimal editing; “You don’t see ants standing around on corners vaping with their friends,” states vocalist Max Rael as he addresses the lyrics and imagery showcasing the recurring use of ants to touch on abstract aspects of social commentary and mental health. In addition, the extended videos for the singles “Ants Part 1 – Our Last Supper” and “A Comforting Uncertainty,” along with the minimalist lyric video for “Drop Brick,” all created by band member and filmmaker Howard Gardner showcase Decommissioned Forest’s audiovisual presentation for the album. Mixed and produced by Daniel Vincent, Industry is due for release on April 1 via Liquid Len Records in digital and CD formats, with pre-orders available on Bandcamp.

















Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)