



Atmospheric black metal project Decoherence has announced the release of its first full-length album, Ekpyrosis. The release comes less than a year after the band’s debut EP, the sound conjuring massive and aggressive soundscapes punctuated with unrelenting industrial drums, where howling electronic noise and the dissonant wails of guitars scream out from the darkness; as such, the album follows the path set forth by the self-titled 7-inch EP, garnering comparisons to the likes of Blut Aus Nord and Darkspace.

A pair of tracks have been released in advance of the album – “Vestiges of an End” at Invisible Oranges and “Dimensionless Angular Momentum” at Decibel , both of which can now be streamed via SoundCloud and Bandcamp.







Ekpyrosis was self recorded and mixed by the band and mastered at Mexico’s Necrousound and features artwork by Lev Sloujitel – a.k.a. LEV.FM – from label mate 夢遊病者( Sleepwalker). Due for release on November 22 via the Sentient Ruin Laboratories imprint, the album will be available in digital, cassette, and vinyl formats, with black and colored vinyl variants available; pre-orders are now available via Bandcamp and the Sentient Ruin webstore.

