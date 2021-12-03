



After more than a year of silence, Connecticut industrial/metal act Decent News has unleashed a new EP, titled Televisual. Released on November 30 via Machine Man Records and available as a name-your-price item on Bandcamp, Televisual showcases the impact of international music on the band; covering the Bulgarian folk song “Gankino Horo” by Борис Карлов, the group replaces the accordians of the original with their own signature guitars and synths. As well, Decent News covers “Телевизионный Снег” by Танцы На Воле, the lyrics taken from the original Russian and from a later English version created by Athan Maroulis (NØIR). The EP also features original tracks “From Beyond” and “Prank Video,” as well as a third cover of the Frank Valli classic “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You,” written by Bob Crewe and Bob Gaudio. Televisual was mixed and mastered by Null Cell’s Isabella Chains, marking the first new material from Decent News since the summer of 2020.





Decent News

Machine Man Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)