



Based in Minneapolis, The Seven Whores of the Apocalypse has announced the release of its debut single, “Parasite.” Referred to by the collective as a love letter to the Cold War era of the late ’80s electro/industrial and dance music, “Parasite” is the first culmination of three of the Minnesota underground scene’s local figures in dark ambient and experimental industrial – Jason Herrboldt, Tom (Divider Line), and Chris Campbell (The Creeping Man). Jason and Chris have also collaborated together in The Creeping Man, while Divider Line has been remixed by Herrboldt. The “Parasite” single is due for release on April 6, with plans for further releases in the future.





