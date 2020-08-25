



Originally released in 1999 on the Projekt Records imprint, Infinite Fog Productions has announced a reissue of Pathways and Dawns, the debut album from multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Peter Ulrich. Produced by Brendan Perry of Dead Can Dance, the album was regarded by critics as a 4AD version of The Beatles, bearing the hallmarks of that label’s sound that also “shimmers with an inner lightness that makes it very different.” Pathways and Dawns was recorded over a period of seven years in two parts, the first in England in 1990 and the second at Dead Can Dance’s Quivvy Church studio in Ireland in 1996-97, with Perry also contributing guitar, hurdy gurdy, tin whistle, and programming; other contributors to the album include Dead Can Dance associates John Singleton on trombone, Ruth Watson on oboe, along with some additional programming from celebrated producer/musician John A. Rivers, and backing vocals by Angela and Chuck Silverman. Peter Ulrich is best known as the drummer/percussionist for Dead Can Dance from 1983-1995, with 2019’s Final Reflections being his latest release of new material under the moniker of The Peter Ulrich Collaboration. He was also a contributor on Filigree & Shadow, the second album from 4AD collective This Mortal Coil.







Due for release on September 27, the reissue of Pathways and Dawns will be released in digital and limited edition black vinyl formats. Pre-orders for the album are available via Bandcamp and the Infinite Fog webstore.

