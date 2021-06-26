



Dependent Records has announced the debut full-length album from Belgian electro/industrial act Mildreda, titled I Was Never There, with the “Reinvention of Pain” single marking the first taste of its dark offerings. Mastered by Claus Larsen, the album showcases Jan Dewulf’s brand of danceable hard electro, drawing on the influence of classic industrial bands like Skinny Puppy, Insekt, The Klinik, and Front Line Assembly, as well as his past tenure in bands like Diskonnekted and Your Life On Hold; adding to this touchstone of history, Mildreda’s debut has the distinction of also featuring guest contributions from the great Dirk Ivens (DIVE, The Klinik), whom Dewulf calls his original muse, and with whom he had previously worked on DIVE’s Where Do We Go From Here? album in 2020, providing production, mix, and video for the ‘Black Star” single. I Was Never There also features appearances by Don Gordon (Numb) and Andrè “Cyan” Kampmann (The Eternal Afflict), and is due for release on August 20 in digital and CD formats. Pre-orders for the album are available now on Bandcamp, while the “Reinvention of Pain” single is available to preview and purchase.













Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)