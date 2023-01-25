



Hem Netjer has at long last announced details for the band’s first full-length record, The Song of the Trees, due for release on February 28. Following up on the Kemet EP released in late 2020, the album is the culmination of the Vancouver trio‘s blend of traditional and modern instrumentation, bridging acoustic and electronic sounds into a tableau of witchy and ritualistic folk music. The band is named for the middle Egyptian word for “god’s servant,” relating to multi-instrumentalist and visual designer RavenRissy’s degree in Egyptology; similarly, David Deckard draws on his background in computer programming to inform his electronic soundscapes, with vocalist Jesse Ellytt utilizing the traditional Tuvan throat singing style. Past examples from The Song of the Trees include the introductory “Otherworld” and “Void” singles, with “Elemental Cry” and “Salt and Tears” also available to preview, the latter track featuring a guest appearance by Victor Noriega. Now available for digital pre-order on Bandcamp, The Song of Trees was recorded with Jason Corbett (ACTORS) at Jacknife Sound, produced by Scott Fox (iVardensphere).





Hem Netjer

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)