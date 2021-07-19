



Based in the U.K. and Europe, the trio of Bruno Russo, Kadri Sammel (Bedless Bones), and Richard Powley (Telepathy) – collectively known as Deathsomnia – has unveiled the introductory single from the band’s forthcoming debut album. With a sound that blends ethereal synths with the punky rawness of guitar, the track features drummer Kyle Kimball adding to its danceable rhythms; best known for his work in such genre bands as Nothing, Night Sins, and Mother of Mercy, Kimball states that he was drawn to the song’s “serious but danceable” ambience, along with its “straight-to-the-point lyrics,” with the song serving as the first taste of what You Will Never Find Peace has to offer. Due for release on September 3 via Isolation Records, the album draws on influences as diverse as Depeche Mode, Primal Screan, Health, and Godflesh; besides Kimball, the record also features contributions from the likes of Gabriel Franco (Unto Others) and Mike Sharp (Uniform), with production by Ben Greenberg (Uniform, Cold Cave, Ceremony), and a remix of album track “Self Sabotage” by Selofan. You Will Never Find Peace is available for pre-order in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, with the latter appearing in clear with black/white/punk splatter and pink half-&-half variants. In addition, Deathsomnia will be embarking on a European tour this autumn; beginning on August 18 in Hungary as part of the Fekete Zaj Festival, the tour will take the band throughout Europe as support act for She Past Away well into 2022, with two dates in Russia in October of that year as support for Godflesh. A full listing of live dates can be found on the band’s website.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)