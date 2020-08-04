



Deathline International has premiered a new single via Slicing Up Eyeballs , in which the industrial/metal group once again performs a rendition of the punk rock anthem “Troops of Tomorrow.” Originally recorded by The Vibrators in 1978 and covered by The Exploited in 1982, the song has been one of the most poignant political anthems of the modern era; this marks the second occasion in which Deathline International has covered “Troops of Tomorrow,” the first being on the group’s 1997 album Arashi Syndrom, with all profits from the new single to be donated to the ACLU. Deathline International states, “The United States of America has never reconciled its treatment of the ‘undesirables,’ its systematic racial discrimination, and ultimately its violence against its own citizens. We are now experiencing a tectonic shift in public opinion related to these treatments, and, as artists, we want to do our part to keep the momentum of this shift going. This fight is far from over.” Also, the band has assembled a veritable supergroup of some of the industrial scene’s most celebrated talents to add to it’s anthemic vibrancy; among the featured voices are Jello Biafra (Dead Kennedys, Lard), John Fryer and Anjela Piccard (Black Needle Noise), Christopher Hall (Stabbing Westward), Jim Semonik (Distortion Productions, Red Lokust), Betty X (Pigface, Black Needle Noise), Lilith Bathory (LUNA13), Emileigh Rohn (Chiasm), Jay Tye (Soil & Eclipse), Kay Dolores (Suicide Queen), and more.







Of his participation, John Fryer comments, “it was hard work but great fun putting this song together and doing extra vocals together with my wife Anjela Piccard,” while also saying, “We need to make the world a better place for us all to live in.” As well, with Stabbing Westward having signed to COP International, Christopher Hall says, “I was really honored to get to collaborate on such a cool track with so many talented musicians. I feel a real sense of community at COP International and I’m glad to be a part of it.” Deathline International’s Th3Count says that “This project has helped me to find a place of light within our artist community,” while band mate SLam adds, “Coming from Hong Kong, ‘Troops of Tomorrow’ hits home. I am honored to be a part of the village that is our troops – the Troops of Tomorrow.”

