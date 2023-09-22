



Although far from the desert, the smalltown landscapes of rural Pennsylvania yield a similar disquiet and melancholy, one that Death Valley Dreams attempts to cultivate. Hailing from the “least happy place to live in the U.S.,” the goth/post-punk and alt. rock band has released a new single that shines the spotlight on a myriad of ’80s and ’90s influences; dreamy and atmospheric synths, rhythmic guitars, and vibrant, emotive vocals from Nick Coyle and guest Brandon Yeagley, “Leave Me Alone” demonstrates Death Valley Dreams’ aim to create music “for those seeking solace from the weight of life’s trials,” and that embraces “the transformative power of art born through adversity.”

Death Valley Dreams consists of Coyle with Johnny Nova, Ryan Williams, TJ Bell, and Jasper Joyner; Coyle had previously been members of Florida rock band Cold, while Bell is also part of Las Vegas rock act Escape the Fate. “Originally we had a certain a singer with a higher voice of a well know band from the UK in mind for this song,” Coyle states, going on to say that he called Brandon Yeagley to fill in; “he came down to my home studio and absolutely killed it.” Yeagley is best known as the vocalist for hard rock act Crobot.

“Leave Me Alone” arrives in anticipation of Death Valley Dreams’ upcoming appearances at the Louder Than Life and Aftershock festivals. A full listing of live dates and ticket information can be found on the band’s website.

Death Valley Dreams

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)