



Post-industrial and dark electro act Death Loves Veronica has unleashed a new single, titled “When I Was Dead,” which precedes a forthcoming full-length album. Written by Veronica Campbell, the track sees the award-winning musician/producer collaborating with Tim Sköld on guitar, with mastering by Grendel’s JD Tucker. Campbell describes the track as an “industrial-laced fairy tale” that takes a dark turn toward “bleak demise.” The single follows the 2021 releases of Death Loves Veronica’s Chemical album and the Deception EP, the latter of which saw the artist working with Nero Bellum of Psyclon Nine and Sköld’s bandmate in Not My God. “When I Was Dead” is now available to stream/purchase on Bandcamp.





Death Loves Veronica

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

SKOLD

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)