



Cold Transmission Music has released Chemical, the latest full-length album from dark electro and post-industrial artist Death Loves Veronica. The solo project of former Veronica’s Veil vocalist Veronica Campbell, the framework for the album was created during a period of recovery from an intensive surgery, during which time Campbell had limited use of her arms; as such, she focused on the more technical facets of sound design, analog synthesis, and production, with minimal focus on MIDI or guitars. As a vocal proponent of addressing mental health and the treatment of neurological conditions, Chemical‘s themes relate a dark story of expressing one’s true self, the title “a reminder of what collectively fuels the human race, and what can increase or dull our pain.” Music videos for the album tracks “Red Leather” and “Burn” are now available, while the “LIES” single was released in November 2020; today, May 21, marks the release of Chemical via Cold Transmission Music in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, available to purchase on Bandcamp. The album follows up on the 2019 In Nightmares EP and the 2018 Vampiros Electric debut.









