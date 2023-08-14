



The Cult has been one of the most enigmatic entities in modern music, becoming one of the U.K.’s most formidable hard rock bands. but emerging from roots in post-punk and goth/rock when vocalist/songwriter Ian Astbury and guitarist Billy Duffy first came together as Death Cult. Releasing just one EP and one single before shortening the name, much of the material was later reworked into songs that appeared on The Cult’s 1984 Dreamtime debut, while songs like “God’s Zoo,” “Brothers Grimm,” and especially “Ghost Dance” would remain indelibly linked to the original incarnation. Despite the similarity in name, the band itself was a distinct spinoff of Southern Death Cult, Astbury’s previous band, which had released its sole album in early 1983 before dissolving.

Now, with 2023 marking a full four decades since Death Cult first appeared, Astbury and Duffy have announced that they will be embarking on a headlining tour celebrating their past; spanning 12 dates across the U.K. and Ireland, the tour will take the band to make of the venues where Death Cult made its first impact as a live act, with the setlist to also include tracks from The Cult’s Dreamtime and 1985 Love album, as well as Astbury’s Southern Death Cult. Stops on the tour, running from November 6-21, will include Belfast, Dublin, Liverpool, Glasgow, Nottingham, Birmingham, Manchester, London, and more. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, August 18, at 10:00am local time via MyTicket.com.







Furthermore, the band will be performing in the U.S. on October 23 in Los Angeles at The Theatre at the Ace Hotel. This performance appears in the midst of a U.S. tour of traditional performances by The Cult; taking place from October 5-28, with Cold Cave as the support act, this tour includes stops in Sacramento, Reno, Portland, Boise, San Diego, Las Vegas, and more, with tickets now available.

The Cult released its eleventh studio album, Under the Midnight Sun via Black Hill Records on October 7, 2022. Originally released in July of 1983 via the Situation Two label, the Death Cult EP was repackaged with the “God’s Zoo” single in 1988 and released under the same eponymous title, later remastered and reissued by Beggars Banquet. The band originally featured bassist Jamie Stewart and drummer Ray Mondo, who was later replaced by Nigel Preston; Stewart and Preston would then co-found The Cult with Astbury and Duffy, with Preston departing during the recording of Love (appearing on only three tracks, including the hit “She Sells Sanctuary”), while Stewart would stay with the band until 1990 following the conclusion of the Sonic Temple tour. Preston died of a heroin overdose in 1992, and Stewart is not reported to be involved in the Death Cult anniversary tour.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)